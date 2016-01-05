Luis Enrique not surprised by Benitez exit

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was not surprised by Real Madrid's decision to sack Rafael Benitez on Monday.

Madrid opted to fire Benitez just seven months after appointing him amid an uninspiring first half of the season - which included a 4-0 Clasico hammering by Barca - and widespread reports of dressing room unrest, with Zinedine Zidane chosen as his replacement.

Luis Enrique feels for Benitez following his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu, but believes that his exit was to be expected due to the way modern football works.

"I was not surprised by Real Madrid's decision to dismiss Benitez," the Barca boss said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"That is the way things go in modern day football. This is nothing new. I do not think it is unfair on coaches. It is a risk that comes with the profession. We are all made aware of this when we do our coaching courses. We know this can happen and all accept it.

"It is a shame for those who get the sack, while it is something positive for the one who gets the job.

"We all go through a situation like this at some point in our career.

"I don't know what to expect from Zidane. I do not know him as a coach."