Luis Enrique on par with Pep - Pique

Luis Enrique deserves proper recognition for matching the feats of legendary predecessor Pep Guardiola and winning the treble in his first season as Barcelona coach.

Saturday's 3-1 victory over Juventus at Berlin's Olympiastadion added the UEFA Champions League to La Liga and Copa del Rey crowns already sealed by Barca this term.

Guardiola also immediately sealed the treble after replacing Frank Rijkaard in 2008, going on to secure another 11 titles in his following three years at the Camp Nou helm.

Now Bayern Munich manager, Guardiola is widely regarded as one of Europe's master tacticians, a position that Pique believes Luis Enrique has now shown himself worthy of also holding.

Speaking after Saturday's triumph, Pique said: "It's the same importance Guardiola had in that moment too. It's the importance the big coaches, who put Barcelona at the highest level, had in this big club.

"Luis Enrique has done it too.

"We came from a season without titles as Pep had to when he arrived, so Luis Enrique turned around the situation."