Luis Enrique satisfied with Supercopa workout

Luis Enrique felt his experimental Barcelona line-up was unfortunate to lose 1-0 against Espanyol in the annual Supercopa de Catalunya on Tuesday.

Felipe Caicedo collected Jose Antonio Reyes' pass and rounded Barca's third-choice goalkeeper Jordi Masip for the only goal of the game after 10 minutes.

The likes of Jordi Alba, Arda Turan and Paco Alcacer were in Luis Enrique's starting XI, alongside French defender Jeremy Mathieu, who suffered an injury to his right calf.

"It was a good match and I saw a good effort from all of my players," the head coach told his club's official website.

"The result did not reflect the game. [Mathieu's injury was] the negative point."

Shot stopper Masip echoed his boss' thoughts.

"The team did a great job, we created chances and we kept the ball. I think the result was a bit unjust," he said.

"After the goal, we bounced back well and kept possession but the ball simply wouldn't go in.

"The reserve players are very capable, with a lot of quality and they are working very hard with Barca B.

"I am happy and in high spirits. Hard work is needed; there is tough competition in goal. The season is long, we will see what happens. I have patience."

Brazilian defender Marlon Santos, who is on loan with Barcelona B from Fluminense, enjoyed a run out with the senior team.

"I feel ready, I am patient because I am young. Now I must continue working and do my job for my team-mates in the reserves," he said.

Barcelona return to La Liga action against Granada this weekend in what will be their 1,500th competitive game at Camp Nou.