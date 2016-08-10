Luis Enrique shoots down questions about Real Madrid past

"Next question." That was Luis Enrique's response when the Barcelona coach was quizzed on his playing past with arch-rivals Real Madrid.

As Barcelona prepare to do battle with Sampdoria in Wednesday's Joan Gamper Trophy clash, a rematch of the 1992 European Cup final, Luis Enrique refused to answer a question about the club's Wembley triumph 24 years ago.

Luis Enrique was playing for Madrid at the time, before he eventually joined Barca on a free transfer in 1996.

Asked about his memories of Barca's 1-0 win in London, the 46-year-old replied: "I don't remember and it's almost better that I don't remember.

"You all already know where I was at a professional level at that time, so next question."

"I don't recognise myself, not even on the football stickers."

Luis Enrique spent five years in Madrid, amassing more than 150 appearances, winning La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

Upon the expiry of his Madrid contract in 1996, Luis Enrique made the controversial move to Barca, where he helped the Catalans to two La Liga and Copa del Rey titles, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup glory as well as Supercopa de Espana silverware.

After retiring at the Camp Nou in 2004, Luis Enrique eventually coached Barcelona B from 2008 to 2011, before taking the senior reins in 2014, having spent time in charge of Celta Vigo and Roma.

Since replacing Gerardo Martino, Luis Enrique has guided Barca to back-to-back league crowns and Champions League glory among other trophies.