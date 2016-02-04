Luis Enrique sympathises with Valencia plight

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique sympathises with the difficult situation Valencia find themselves in.

Valencia suffered a heavy 7-0 loss to Barca on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scoring four and three goals respectively.

Gary Neville has won four of his first 15 games in charge at Valencia, with none of those coming in the league, and the pressure continues to mount on the English coach.

"Valencia are going through a very difficult sporting situation," Luis Enrique said.

"And when you play against a team like us, it is not easy for anyone.

"It is not a pleasant situation, not even for us.

"I do not like to see adversaries in this situation, it is unpleasant. We were just doing our job.

"Every situation has to change eventually and I am sure they will get out of this because it will only be a sporting problem."

Neville's side are 12th in the league table and face an away trip to Real Betis on Sunday.