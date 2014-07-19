Luis Enrique: 'Too early to judge Barca team'

A youthful Barcelona squad needed a 67th-minute goal from Joan Angel Roman to overcome the second-tier outfit.

Luis Enrique, in his first season in charge of the La Liga giants, was pleased but refuses to make judgments so early.

"All of the Barca B and first team players performed well," he told reporters.

"They took the game seriously. They showed dedication and we had chances. But we can't draw conclusions yet. It's too early."

Luis Enrique was unwilling to give anything away about whether Barca are still searching for players.

Linked with a move away, Ibrahim Afellay played a half on Saturday, but could still be leaving the club.

"Afellay is in a different situation to the others. I liked his implication. He can play in different positions," Luis Enrique said.

"He might stay in the squad, or he might go. But at the moment, he's a part of the team."