Luis Enrique warns Barca against Copa complacency

Luis Enrique has urged Barcelona to avoid complacency when they take on Athletic Bilbao in Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg at Camp Nou.

Barca hold a 2-1 lead from last week's first leg at San Mames, but coach Luis Enrique insists the tie is not over yet.

"I expect a similar Athletic team as in the first leg. They will be dangerous," he told Tuesday's pre-match media conference.

"We know what to expect and will not take the match lightly. The tie is still wide open and we are aware it will be a difficult match. Our only objectives are to win the game and to play good football.

"[Aritz] Aduriz's goal in the first leg does not change anything.

"The team is in fine shape, but games like Wednesday's versus Athletic are obviously very intense."

Barcelona moved top of La Liga at the weekend, thanks to their 2-1 win at Malaga and Atletico Madrid's 0-0 draw with Sevilla, while Real Madrid also dropped points at Real Betis.

Luis Enrique's team host Atletico in La Liga on Saturday, but the coach is not looking any further ahead than Wednesday.

"All clubs will drop points in La Liga. We are not machines," he added.

"There will be surprises and clubs will drop points. We are facing difficult opponents.

"The only key game for now is the one against Athletic. We can think about Atletico later on."