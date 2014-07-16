Luis Enrique: Xavi future is still undecided

The 34-year-old has spent his entire career at Camp Nou and still has two years to run on his current Barca contract.

However, the Spain international is reportedly keen to end his long association with the Catalan club, and is said to be keen on a switch to the MLS.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking over as Barca coach, Luis Enrique explained that he has held talks with Xavi regarding his future, but insists that no decision has been made.

"Yes I've spoken to Xavi and it's a matter that hasn't been decided yet," Luis Enrique said.

"He has a contract with the club and we're waiting to see what decision he comes to.

"He's a player for whom I have a lot of respect."

One player who will not be playing under Luis Enrique in the coming season is winger Cristian Tello, who has joined Porto on a two-year loan.

Tello was largely limited to substitute appearances last season, making just six starts and scoring five goals.

The 22-year-old now moves to Estadio do Dragao, where he will hope to impress enough to convince Porto to activate the option to make his deal a permanent one.