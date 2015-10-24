Luiz doubtful for Saint-Etienne clash after missing training
Thiago Silva and Marquinhos appear set to continue as Paris Saint-Germain's centre-back pairing after David Luiz missed training on Friday.
David Luiz appears likely to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Saint-Etienne after missing Friday's training session.
The Brazil centre-back has missed the last two matches, a 2-0 league win at Bastia and a 0-0 Champions League draw with Real Madrid, because of a knee injury sustained on international duty earlier this month.
Speaking about the injury, Brazil coach Dunga said: "We spoke with him [Luiz] Wednesday and Thursday. Just before our call, he trained.
"He is recovering well and could have even played this week against Real Madrid but PSG wanted to wait a little longer to give him playing time."
And, after Luiz sat out Friday's session, PSG seem set to stick with the centre-back pairing of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos as Laurent Blanc's men aim to preserve their unbeaten record this season.
