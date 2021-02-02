Luiz, Leno sent off as Arsenal lose to Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a surprise 2-1 win over Arsenal in their Premier League game on Tuesday night with the Gunners finishing the game with nine-men after David Luiz and Bernd Leno were sent off.

Arsenal started he game on the front foot and after Bakayo Saka hit the post and the had a goal disaalowed by VAR, Nicholas Pepe opened the scoring with a fine solo goal.

Seemingly in control heading toward the break, the Gunners imploded as David Luiz brought down Willian Jose and the referee pointed out the spot while also sending the defender off. Ruben Neves stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

Wolves got the second half off to the perfect start when Jao Moutinho fired in a rocket from 30-yards out.

Things got worse for Mikel Arteta’s team as their goalkeeper Leno was sent off for handling the ball outside his box and denying a clear goal scoring opportunity with 15 minutes to play.

Wolves managed to see off the nine-men and pick up a confidence boosting win.