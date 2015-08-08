Luiz thrilled with Di Maria reunion

Paris Saint-Germain defender David Luiz is delighted to have been reunited with Angel di Maria and believes the attacker will only make his team better.

The Ligue 1 champions completed the signing of Di Maria from Manchester United on Thursday in a deal believed to be worth €63million.

He missed PSG's 1-0 win over Lille to start their league campaign on Friday, but could be fit for the August 16 clash against Gazelec Ajaccio.

Luiz and Di Maria played together at Benfica, and the former is thrilled to be alongside the 27-year-old once more.

"He is a huge player, great player, great person," the Brazil international said.

"I'm very happy to play with him again. I think he can bring many positive things for us."

PSG started their Ligue 1 season with a win thanks to a Lucas Moura goal and despite playing over an hour with 10 men after Adrien Rabiot saw red.

Luiz said PSG's approach in the second half was ideal.

"Great match, great spirit. We played well. I think our plan for the second half was perfect," he said.

"We closed the gaps, they didn't play in between the lines, and then play counter-attack or possession with the ball with the quality of our players, so I'm happy."

Luiz added: "It's a win for the club, not just 10 guys.

"I think the support of the players from the bench, they help you. At half-time everyone was believing that we could win. It's for the group, not just 10 guys."