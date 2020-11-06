Luka Milivojevic one of seven Crystal Palace players out of Leeds game

Crystal Palace are without seven players for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday with captain Luka Milivojevic set to serve the first of a three-match ban following his red card at Wolves last week.

The Serbian joins long-term absentees Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Palace are also without Joel Ward (groin), Tyrick Mitchell (knock) and James Tomkins (hamstring), but the defenders are not expected to be out for long.

Leeds will check on the fitness of winger Raphinha before travelling down to London.

The deadline-day signing from Rennes missed the home defeat to Leicester on Monday with an ankle injury, after impressing in cameo appearances from the bench against both Aston Villa and Wolves.

Defender Diego Llorente (groin) and midfielder Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) remain out injured while forward Rodrigo will miss a second match as he continues to self-isolate following his positive Covid-19 test.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Butland, Henderson, Clyne, Kelly, Sakho, Dann, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, McCarthy, McArthur, Meyer, Riedewald, Townsend, Eze, Zaha, Benteke, Batshuayi, Ayew.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Alioski, Cooper, Koch, Ayling, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Struijk, Shackleton, Klich, Hernandez, Bamford, Raphinha, Casilla, Poveda, Roberts.