Lukaku eyeing up future move to a 'top club'
Romelu Lukaku hopes he can find form at Everton and seal a return to one of the world's top clubs, having featured against former employers Chelsea on Wednesday.
Lukaku made his initial loan move permanent in July, with Everton snapping up the Belgium forward for a club-record fee.
While the 21-year-old has yet to rediscover the form he showed in his loan spell at Goodison Park, Lukaku is focused on securing a move to a "top club" in the future.
"They [Chelsea] know I'm a good player but that I want to develop so I can eventually get back to playing for a club like Chelsea," Lukaku told The Sun.
"I don't have a secret ambition to rejoin [Chelsea] - there are other clubs in the world.
"I just want to grow as a player and eventually arrive at a top club again."
Lukaku has 10 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions this term.
