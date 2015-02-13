Lukaku eyeing up future move to a 'top club'

Lukaku made his initial loan move permanent in July, with Everton snapping up the Belgium forward for a club-record fee.

While the 21-year-old has yet to rediscover the form he showed in his loan spell at Goodison Park, Lukaku is focused on securing a move to a "top club" in the future.

"They [Chelsea] know I'm a good player but that I want to develop so I can eventually get back to playing for a club like Chelsea," Lukaku told The Sun.

"I don't have a secret ambition to rejoin [Chelsea] - there are other clubs in the world.

"I just want to grow as a player and eventually arrive at a top club again."

Lukaku has 10 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions this term.