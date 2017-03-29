Lukaku has a plan and you cannot stop him, admits Bolasie

Romelu Lukaku is "a man with a plan" and there is little Everton can do to prevent the forward leaving Goodison Park if that is what he wants, according to Yannick Bolasie.

Lukaku recently revealed he had made a decision on his future after reportedly turning down a contract extension with Everton just weeks after his agent Mino Raiola insisted an agreement was "99.9 per cent done".

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move to re-sign the 23-year-old, who still has two years to run on his deal but has regularly spoken of his desire to play in the Champions League and win trophies.

Everton winger Bolasie, who is out with a serious ACL injury, says he speaks with Lukaku on a daily basis and feels the striker has made his ambition very clear.

"I speak to Rom every day and when a man has his plan, he has his plan," Bolasie said to Sky Sports.

"You can't really stop that. Players have ambition, the best players want to play in the highest team possible and Rom for me right now, at his age, is a world-class striker and there are not many about like him.

"I'm not surprised but I'm sure that Everton are going to find a way to deal with it."

This is important part of what i said shame a few have chosen not to acknowledge this March 29, 2017

Bolasie followed up his comments by posting on Twitter, pointing out the fact he said he expects Everton to find a way to deal with the situation.

He wrote: "This is an important part of what I said and a shame a few have chosen not to acknowledge this."

Lukaku has scored 21 Premier League goals in 28 matches this season, putting him above Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa at the top of the scoring charts.