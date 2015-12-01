Lukaku urges Everton to push on

Romelu Lukaku is desperate for Everton to go from strength to strength after moving into the League Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Roberto Martinez's men extended their unbeaten run to six games courtesy of an impressive display against the Championship's second-placed team.

Their victory was built upon starring roles from youngsters Gerard Deulofeu and Lukaku, who netted a goal apiece at the Riverside Stadium.

Those two efforts, which came before the 28-minute mark, preceded a controlled performance as Everton's defensive players put to rest Saturday's disappointing 3-3 draw at AFC Bournemouth in which they surrendered a two-goal lead.

"It was a good result," said Lukaku. "We were again 2-0 up but then kept the clean sheet.

"We should have scored more, but it was a good result. We are all young, hungry players.

"We have a lot of quality, but we need to stay grounded. People expect more of us and we want to give them it."

Deulofeu was similarly delighted and revealed he is loving life at Goodison Park.

"I am enjoying my football a lot," he said. "Playing with these players makes things easier and I am delighted to be in the next round.

"We are in a good moment. The last game was disappointing because we need to win those games. But we have to keep going."