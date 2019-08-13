Luton boss Jones pleased to break managerial duck with win over Ipswich

Luton chief Graeme Jones was happy to pick up the first win of his managerial career by beating Ipswich Town 3-1 in the Carabao Cup.

After drawing with Middlesbrough and losing to Cardiff, goals from Lloyd Jones, Elliot Lee’s penalty and Andrew Shinnie were enough to beat their League One opponents.

Jones said: “For the first 45 minutes (I was delighted). Second 45, we had a few forced changes to make, I don’t think we were fluent as I wanted to really go for the throat and take the game out of sight.

“We gave a stupid goal away which is disappointing, but overall, first win of the season, we’re up and running, it’s positive, so I’m happy.

“We’ve been competitive in the first two games, first win tonight, so take a minute out of the game at the weekend (stoppage time defeat to Cardiff) and we’re sitting here a lot happier.”

Luton had the lead on just eight minutes, Jones heading home Chelea loanee Izzy Brown’s pinpoint cross.

The hosts then moved 2-0 in front with 17 on the clock, Lee felled by Josh Emmanuel in the area and then converting from the spot.

Shinnie’s measured free kick from the edge of the box 10 minutes into the second period put the result beyond doubt, meaning that Armando Dobra’s deflected strike with 15 minutes to go was a mere consolation for Ipswich.

Tractor Boys chief Paul Lambert was less than impressed by referee Brett Huxtable’s performance, adding: “No complaints about the result, it was tough but a lot of our guys hadn’t played at all this season.

“I’m not sure it was a penalty – some of the refereeing decisions were bizarre, but there were a lot of positives.

“The lads kept on going after half-time and they had some chances.

“I’m disappointed to lose any match but the league is the most important thing and we’ve started decently there.

“Armando Dobra did great on his debut. I like the way the kid plays and the way he goes about it – he has no fear factor.”