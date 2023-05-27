Luton promoted to Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties at Wembley

Luton Town have been promoted to the Premier League after beating Coventry City on penalties at Wembley in the Championship play-off final on Saturday.

Jordan Clark burst into the area to fire Luton into the lead after 23 minutes and Rob Edwards' side were ahead at the break.

But Coventry hit back after 66 minutes as Gustavo Hamer netted with a fierce low drive from the edge of the box to level the scores at 1-1.

With no further score in the remainder of the 90 minutes, the match went to extra time and Luton thought they had won it close to the end of the additional half an hour when substutute Joe Taylor beat Ben Wilson, only to see his effort ruled out by VAR for handball.

So to penalties it went and the first 11 spot-kicks all went in until Coventry's Fankaty Dabo blasted his effort over the bar and that saw Luton promoted to the Premier League.

Luton had finished third in the Championship with 80 points, 10 more than Coventry. The Kenilworth Road outfit become the 51st club to play in the Premier League, having last been involved in top-flight football back in 1991-92.