Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu makes history with promotion to Premier League
Luton's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will make history next season following his side's promotion to the Premier League on Saturday
Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has made history by becoming the first player to go from non-league football to the Premier League with one club.
The DR Congo international, who made one appearance for West Ham in the League Cup back in 2013, signed for Luton in November that year initially on loan and has been part of their sensational rise up the divisions all the way to the Premier League.
Luton beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley on Saturday after a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time.
The Hatters last played top-flight football back in 1991-92 and will become the 51st club to feature in the Premier League.
And providing he is part of their squad in 2023-24, Ruddock Mpanzu will play in a fifth different division for the club, having already turned out for Luton in the Conference Premier, League Two, League One and the Championship in almost 10 years with the Hatters.
Meanwhile, Luton's Kenilworth Road ground will be the smallest in the Premier League with a capaity of just over 10,000.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
