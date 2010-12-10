Lyon aware of defensive shortcomings

Fifth-placed Olympique Lyon are conscious of their defensive woes ahead of Sunday's visit of Toulouse, after conceding eight goals in their last four matches in all competitions.

"We talk about it. It is by talking that it will be resolved. Being Olympique Lyon, we can reduce the number of goals we concede", striker Bafetimbi Gomis told Lyon's website on Friday.

Lille striker Gervinho is doubtful for the leaders' visit to bottom-club AC Arles-Avignon on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast forward pulled a hamstring during Lille's 6-3 demolition of FC Lorient last weekend and has not been training with the rest of the squad.

Champions Olympique Marseille should be able to welcome back striker Andre-Pierre Gignac for Saturday's trip to 13th-placed Auxerre.

Gignac has missed the last five matches for fourth-placed Marseille with a hamstring injury.

Auxerre will be without playmaker Benoit Pedretti until the end of the year after he strained a thigh against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. Fellow midfielder Alain Traore is also injured.

Mid-table Lorient will be without injured striker Kevin Gameiro when they entertain lowly Racing Lens on Saturday, while goalkeeper Fabien Audard and midfielder Romao are both suspended.