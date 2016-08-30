Lyon calm Lacazette injury fears
He was taken off at half-time with a knee problem on Saturday, but Lyon have confirmed Alexandre Lacazette's injury is not serious.
The knee injury sustained by Alexandre Lacazette is not serious and the striker should be back in training next week, say Lyon.
Lacazette, having put Lyon 2-1 ahead at Dijon on Saturday, had to be replaced at half-time, with Bruno Genesio's side going on to lose 4-2.
The France international has scored 63 goals in the past three Ligue 1 seasons and has begun 2016-17 in stunning fashion, Saturday's effort adding to a hat-trick against Nancy and a brace versus Caen.
The 25-year-old has reportedly attracted the attention of Arsenal and West Ham during the transfer window, whose interest may be piqued with news that his injury has proved only a minor one.
"Alexandre Lacazette had various radiological examinations which revealed no injury to his knee hit on Saturday in Dijon, or to the ligament or meniscus," a Lyon statement read.
"The attacker will observe a few days off. A reassessment of the situation will be made next Monday; depending on the results Alexandre could resume training on Tuesday, September 6th."
Lyon also confirmed that Nabil Fekir, who set up Lacazette's goal at Dijon, had undergone a small operation to remove some debris in the meniscus of his right knee.
Fekir is expected to return to the squad in three weeks.
