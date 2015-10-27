Lyon defender Umtiti wants 'dream' move to England or Spain

Lyon defender Samuel Umtiti admits he would relish the chance to play in Spain or England in future.

The 21-year-old was linked with a possible move to Chelsea prior to the start of the season, while Real Madrid have also been rumoured to be monitoring his progress in Ligue 1.

Umtiti insists his focus is on continuing his development at Stade de Gerland in 2015-16 but has opened the door to a future move to La Liga or the Premier League.

"I'm very ambitious, I have quite a few goals, but I've still got many things to learn with Lyon," he told RMC.

"Going abroad is a dream, there are very great clubs that you dream about. England? Everyone admires that league. Spain, too.

"I would say I prefer the Spanish game, but to be honest, I don't have a real preference."

Centre-back Umtiti has been ever-present in the Lyon side so far this season.