Lyon 'need a miracle', says Garde

Before the game, Garde claimed his players had 'a mountain before us' and they rarely threatened the Italian champions in a drab contest.

There was little to split the teams before Leonardo Bonucci slammed home an 85th-minute winner to settle the quarter-final first leg.

"Yes, of course the second leg is difficult. We would've liked to not concede any goals," Garde told Sky Sport Italia before returning to a familiar theme.

"We are disappointed, but we knew before the game that Juventus are one of the best teams in Europe, so it was a mountain to climb.

"I am happy with what my young players managed to do this evening.

"We were a little bit too deep and I think it was more difficult than in the first half. I warned the players that Juventus would try to score at least one goal after the break, so we should’ve pressed them harder.

"We had the best scoring opportunities of the first half, but we know when you don't score at this level then it becomes difficult."

Garde turned 48 on Thursday, but the French boss was still hoping for a late present when his side ventured to Italy.

"I think we need a miracle to score two goals in the second leg," he added.

"It's a great experience for my young players, like playing 100 games in one. We will try to look on the positive side and go to Turin aiming to turn this around."