Lyon ready to 'go crazy' to keep Lacazette – Aulas

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says the club are prepared to "go a bit crazy" in their attempts to keep Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette has scored 24 goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances this season, but Lyon cannot finish in the top three – leaving the Europa League as their only avenue back into the Champions League for next season.

Playing in Europe's premier club competition could be vital if Lyon are to keep Lacazette out of the clutches of reported admirers Liverpool, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

After claiming seven straight league titles between 2002 and 2008, Lyon have gone a decade without winning Ligue 1 – in which time Paris Saint-Germain have dominated with the backing of Qatari investment – but Aulas believes Lyon are ready to challenge again, hoping Lacazette can lead a revival in their fortunes.

"We're ready to go a bit crazy and do things we've never done to keep Alexandre Lacazette," Aulas said.

"The club is good, the club has invested in all the structures that will allow it to get back among Europe's top 10 clubs.

"Of course we'll have to listen to Alexandre, because he's a man and a great player."