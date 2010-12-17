Lyon reject latest Puel exit rumours

Olympique Lyon prepare for their visit to champions Olympique Marseille on Sunday amid injury trouble and rumours surrounding coach Claude Puel's possible departure at the end of the season.

Lyon have been quick to deny reports that the club had approached former AC Milan coach Leonardo as a possible replacement for Puel.

The French champions from 2002 to 2008 will have to make do without centre-backs Cris and Pape Diakhate, playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, defender Anthony Reveillere and midfielder Jeremy Toulalan.

Marseille's new recruit, defender Rod Fanni, is expected to start.

Lyon lie in third on 29 points, two ahead of fifth-placed Marseille.

Paris Saint-Germain top scorer Nene is eager to meet up with his former club when the Parisians play 17th-placed Monaco on Saturday.

"It is an encounter like any other, even if it is special for me because it is my previous club and team-mates. I have stayed in contact with a lot of them", Nene told the club's website.

Leaders Lille should be able to count on midfielder Eden Hazard when they host Nancy on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who has been drawing attention from big European clubs, went off during the 3-0 win over Ghent in the Europa League on Thursday due to an ankle injury.