Lyon talisman Lacazette to miss rest of 2015

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette will miss Sunday's visit to Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out for the rest of 2015.

The France international sustained a hamstring injury while scoring Lyon's second goal in their 2-0 Champions League win at Valencia on Wednesday.

Lacazette scored 31 goals in all competitions for Lyon last season and is their top scorer again this campaign, finding the net eight times.

But coach Hubert Fournier confirmed on Friday Lyon will be without their talisman for this weekend's trip to the capital to take on defending champions and league leaders PSG.

He will also be unavailable for next Wednesday's Coupe de la Ligue match with Tours, which will serve as their last game at the Gerland before Lyon move to the newly-built Stade des Lumieres in the new year, and the final league match of 2015 at Gazelec Ajaccio.

Lyon are fifth in Ligue 1, already 19 points adrift of PSG.