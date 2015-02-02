Lyon's Bisevac to miss rest of the season

The Serbia international is set for six months on the sidelines after rupturing his right anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday's 0-0 draw at Monaco.

Coach Hubert Fournier feared the worst having seen Bisevac hobble out of the action after 18 minutes and a scan confirmed the severity of the 31-year-old's injury, with the club revealing that he will undergo surgery later this week.

Posts on Lyon's official Twitter feed said: "Milan Bisevac has had an MRI [scan] that confirmed the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He will be operated on [on] Thursday morning.

"The duration of the unavailability of Milan Bisevac is six months."

Bisevac played 15 games in all competitions for Lyon in 2014-15.