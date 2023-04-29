Mac Allister, Caicedo & Mitoma on bench as Brighton bag biggest Premier League win
Brighton thrashed Wolves 6-0 at the Amex on Saturday with a number of their best players kept in reserve until the second half
Brighton thrashed Wolves 6-0 at the Amex on Saturday to rack up their biggest Premier League win – and the Seagulls did it with a number of their best players kept in reserve until the second half.
Roberto De Zerbi's side stormed into a 4-0 lead in the first half, with Pascal Gross on target twice along with Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck.
The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker added another three minutes into the second half, while Undav made it six after 66 minutes in an incredibly one-sided contest on the south coast.
Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo came just a minute before Brighton's sixth goal, with Karou Mitoma also introduced slightly earlier with the score at 5-0.
Brighton's biggest-ever Premier League win leaves them in eighth place, one point behind Liverpool and two adrift of both Aston Villa and Tottenham.
The Seagulls have one game in hand over the Reds and have played two fewer fixtures than Villa and Spurs.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
