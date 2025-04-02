Liverpool could smash transfer record for £100m Brighton star: report

Liverpool are looking to strengthen - and one Brighton star is attracting interest all over Europe

Liverpool target Joao Pedro with Brighton team-mates Carlos Baleba and Matt O&#039;Riley
Liverpool target Joao Pedro with Brighton team-mates Carlos Baleba and Matt O'Riley (Image credit: Getty)

Brighton are widely regarded as the masters of the transfer market in recent years. Their scouts have unearthed gems such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Yves Bissouma, before selling them on for huge profits.

The South Coast side could be set for another huge windfall as one of their star players is attracting the interest of Newcastle and Liverpool.

Liverpool’s 2024/25 season looks set to end in fireworks, but questions have been asked about the capabilities of their current forward line, with Mohammed Salah shouldering a large burden of the attacking work. It is therefore unsurprising that a Brighton forward has caught their eye.

Liverpool could break transfer record for Brighton superstar

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break

Arne Slot is hoping to rebuild this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talksport have revealed that Brighton value Brazilian striker Joao Pedro at £100 million, meaning Liverpool would have to break their transfer record if they were to snap up the striker.

Virgil van Dijk currently holds the record for being Liverpool's record signing, after leaving Southampton for £75 million in 2018, whilst Darwin Nunez, the man Joao Pedro could replace, is the most expensive attacker in Liverpool’s history.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's second goal from a penalty kick with teammate Danny Welbeck during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Joao Pedro celebrates with teammate Danny Welbeck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle are also interested in 23-year-old Joao Pedro, although his transfer to the North-East of England could hinge on whether Alexander Isak stays at Newcastle.

According to Talksport sources close to Brighton’s owner, Tony Bloom, suggest that he values Pedro in the same region as Caicedo – who cost Chelsea £115 million.

Pedro has 17 goals in 54 games for Brighton but offers more than pure goalscoring. Quick and nimble, the Brazilian offers creativity, runs in behind, and relentless pressing.

These are attributes that Arne Slot undoubtedly favours, and with Nunez’s inconsistency alongside Diogo Jota’s injury issues, a Liverpool bid for the Brighton star could be expected.

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on November 03, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Caicedo nearly ended up at Liverpool while a Brighton player (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Cameroonian Carlos Baleba has also been valued at £100 million, according to the report. The midfielder has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs thanks to the physicality and skill he has showcased at Brighton this season.

Whilst Brighton don’t have to sell, largely thanks to the revenue acquired from Caicedo’s move to Chelsea, offers in the region of £100 million must surely lead to yet another huge sale for the seagulls.

