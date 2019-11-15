Macclesfield v Mansfield game expected to go ahead – EFL

The EFL has said it expects Macclesfield’s Sky Bet League Two match against Mansfield to go ahead on Saturday.

The Silkmen have been charged with misconduct over the non-payment of players by the EFL and referred to a disciplinary commission, which has the power to impose “a full range of sanctions” if the club are found guilty.

There were concerns the club may suffer the same fate as Bury, who

were expelled from the league in August after failing to provide guarantees of

financial sustainability.

Further to reports earlier today, the EFL has this evening received assurances from Macclesfield Town that their fixture with Mansfield Town on Saturday will go ahead as originally scheduled. pic.twitter.com/mNbf4d3epC

— EFL (@EFL) November 15, 2019

Macclesfield fielded six youth-team players and five loanees in their FA Cup

first-round defeat to seventh-tier Kingstonian at Moss Rose last weekend.

However, an EFL statement issued on Friday evening read: “Further to reports earlier today, the EFL has this evening received assurances from Macclesfield Town that their fixture with Mansfield Town on Saturday will go ahead as originally scheduled.”