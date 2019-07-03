Macclesfield vow to settle dispute with unpaid players

Macclesfield have vowed to settle a dispute with unpaid players after a High Court hearing was adjourned until August.

The League Two club were in court on Wednesday to answer a winding up petition led by Egerton Youth Club and backed by six players, but claim to have settled the initial issue and says they are working to resolve the remaining matter.

They have been granted an adjournment until August 14.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Further to our hearing at the High Court earlier today, we would like to advise supporters of it’s outcome.

“First of all, it has been widely publicised that the winding up petition that we were subject to was led by Egerton Youth Club. We are pleased to confirm that this issue has now been settled in full.

“Secondly, the petition was added to by a group of six players who were at the football club last season in relation to wage payments.

“We are also aware of a statement issued by aforementioned group prior to the hearing and would like to apologise most sincerely to each one of them for the delay.

“Despite this, we were disappointed by the actions taken against us by this group due to the fact that some of the players involved have now moved on to other clubs, whilst others did not appear for the club once during their time with us.

“The court hearing was adjourned until 14th August, yet we are working hard to conclude this issue in the quickest time possible.

“In addition to this, we are liaising regularly with both the EFL and the PFA and they are fully aware of our efforts to resolve the matter.”