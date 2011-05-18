Macheda may stay at relegated Sampdoria

The Italian, who shot to fame after scoring a late winning goal against Aston Villa at the tender age of 17, has never consistently featured in Sir Alex Ferguson's plans.

In a bid to secure first team football and much needed experience, Macheda left Old Trafford to move back to his homeland during the January transfer window.

Life at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris has proved frustrating for the Red Devils' starlet, as he and the Genoa-based club collectively have struggled for form.

Macheda has mainly been used as a bit-part player at Sampdoria during a run of games which has seen them suffer a humiliating relegation from Serie A, when they had been tipped to qualify for Europe.

However, Bia has refused to rule out Macheda returning to the club next season, as he told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“I will speak to Sir Alex Ferguson to decide what to do next season. Sampdoria could be a useful experience for him, even in the case of Serie B, but it is still early to talk about it.”

Bia bemoaned the difficult circumstances his client was expected to flourish in.

“The first games were played well but then maybe Federico [Macheda] was incorporated into this fight for salvation, and if the most experienced players were not able to raise the team, surely a 20-year-old boy can't do it.

“Macheda was bad for this situation. There's too much pressure and criticism in Italian football and I think he has regretted how it has turned out.

“In Genoa he has been fine, but he probably returned to Italy too soon. It's different football to the British game.”

Since moving on loan, Macheda is yet to score in his 14 appearances to date.

