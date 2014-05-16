Mackay cannot wait for next manager job

The 42-year-old led Cardiff into the Premier League for the first time but, after a tempestuous opening half of the season, where he fell out with owner Vincent Tan, Mackay was eventually sacked just before Christmas.

But with the likes of Tottenham, West Brom, Norwich and Brighton and Hove Albion among the clubs in the top two tiers of English football that are looking for a new manager, Mackay is hopeful he can get a new gig soon.

"There are various teams at the moment out there who don't have a manager and like everyone else I just have to wait and see," the Scot told Sky Sports .

"But I'm looking to get back into management as quickly as possible."

Mackay added his time at Cardiff taught him a lot and he would use that experience at his next coaching job.

"I really enjoyed testing myself against the best coaches in the world," Mackay said.

"We had some tough games and there's times during those games that you really see the difference in world class players.

"Other times we competed really well and we managed to beat the champions (Manchester City), which Cardiff should be proud of."