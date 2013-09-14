Mackay pleased with another valuable point
Malky Mackay paid tribute to his Cardiff City team's resilience after they battled from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at Hull City.
Mackay felt his team showed "great resilience" in gaining the fifth point of their debut Premier League season as Peter Whittingham scored a superb volley to cancel out Curtis Davies' first-half strike for Hull.
The stalemate at the KC Stadium means the Welsh outfit have now drawn eight of their last 11 league games, a run that started when Cardiff were still in the Championship last term.
Cardiff have become tough to beat under Mackay, much to the Scot's delight.
He said: "I thought both teams went hard at it to try to win.
"We both had spells of possession and at times both had chances."
Saturday's result against a side that they were promoted alongside back in May comes after a solid 0-0 draw with Everton last time out prior to the international break.
Mackay said: "We have got four points from losing position so far this season and we showed great resilience.
"The goal was a beautiful move from our right-back area up until the goal. I'm very proud of the team."
