Madrid-bound Vinicius soars with Nene and Rockets
Real Madrid-bound Vinicius Junior spent some time with countryman Nene and NBA franchise the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Before soaring with Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, teenage sensation Vinicius Junior is taking off in the NBA.
The 17-year-old Brazilian, who will officially become a Madrid player upon his 18th birthday on July 12 in a deal reportedly worth €45million, spent some time with countryman Nene and NBA franchise the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Vinicius watched the Rockets beat the Orlando Magic 116-98 in Houston, before later rubbing shoulders with Brazilian center Nene as the pair exchanged jerseys.
The Madrid-bound star is in the midst of his off-season after Flamengo – where he will remain on loan for the duration of Madrid's 2018-19 campaign – finished sixth in the Campeonato Brasileiro.
. & after the game. January 4, 2018
Vinicius scored four goals in all competitions after making his professional debut in May last year.
