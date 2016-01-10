Madrid have taught me important values - Pepe

Real Madrid defender Pepe saod he has learnt "important values" in his eight seasons with the Spanish giants.

Pepe, a €30million signing from Porto in 2007, made his 300th appearance for Madrid in their 5-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

The Portugal international has lifted two La Liga titles, as many Copa del Rey's and a Champions League trophy in his time in the Spanish capital.

And Pepe gave thanks to the club that has "given him so much".

"I am happy for my team-mates and the fans. And for me and my family," he said.

"The president gave me a shirt and I want to say thank you to everyone.

"To play at this club that has given me so much is great, and it has taught me important values.

"The fans are always incredible, and they always support us."

The 5-0 win was Zinedine Zidane's first as Madrid coach after taking over from the sacked Rafael Benitez at the start of the week.

"It was important to win," Pepe said. "We have a coach that is a legend. We started well and hopefully we can continue this and give happiness to the fans."