Madrid return a possibility for Juve's Morata

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata admits it is possible he may return to Real Madrid during the close-season and is keen for his future to be resolved swiftly.

Spain striker Morata departed the Santiago Bernabeu for Turin in July 2014 and penned a new deal with Juve until 2020 in December.

However, Madrid reportedly have a buy-back option on Morata and speculation is rife that the Liga giants are contemplating bringing him back to the Spanish capital.

Morata insists he is happy in Italy, but concedes his future is not solely dependent on him.

"Of course I'd like to know where I'll be playing next year, mostly so I know where to buy a house," Morata told Cadena Cope. "However, my future doesn't only depend on me.

"I'm happy at Juve, but it isn't up to me and I don't know where I will end up. Going by the contract, returning to Real Madrid is a real possibility and I just hope everything is tied up quickly."

Madrid director Emilio Butragueno stoked the fires of a possible return when he told AS: "The players who have left Real in the past remain part of our family and we are always thinking about them."

And Morata says he remains in regular contact with Butragueno, adding: "I also talk to Butragueno often and about things other than football too. He is a very important figure at Real. He sends me messages when I score or play well."

Morata was a part of a Juve side that reached the Champions League final last season – scoring in both legs in a semi-final win over Madrid – but they were knocked out of the last 16 by Bayern Munich this time around and the forward says it is a defeat he may hold with him throughout his career.

"That elimination still hurts and it is going to hurt me for a lifetime," he said. "I still can't believe it, it is incomprehensible that we were knocked out.

"We were 2-0 up and in the end we somehow lost. I was fine when the coach took me off, but obviously he thought that it was the best thing for the team. It really hurt me to lose that game, though."

Morata has scored 10 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Juve this season.