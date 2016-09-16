Madrid youngsters given green light to resume playing

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled Real Madrid's youngsters can return to action after the European champions successfully challenged FIFA's sanction.

FIFA last week dismissed appeals from Real Madrid and city rivals Atletico against a two-window transfer ban for breaches relating to the 'protection of minors'.

The two clubs were also fined, reprimanded and given 90 days in which to 'regularise the situation of all minor players concerned'. During the 90-day period, several members of the youth teams were suspended from playing but that order has now been overturned after Madrid took their case to CAS.

A Madrid statement read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted the precautionary measures that Real Madrid appealed for following the sanction issued by FIFA.



"Therefore, the minors affected by said sanction may now play for their respective clubs."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane's four sons are reportedly among the players caught up in the controversy, which the former France midfielder finds equally baffling.

He said last week: "My kids were born here and have spent their whole lives here, so it is absurd they cannot play football."