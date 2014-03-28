Magath 'convinced' of Premier League survival

The Craven Cottage outfit are four points adrift of safety, although three of the four teams ahead of them have at least a game in hand.

With the outlook increasingly bleak for Fulham, Magath insists he is only focused on his own team's performances.

"I don't think about the other teams and the table because we have to make points," he said. "We have to win games otherwise we have no chance to stay in the league.

"I’m only looking for the next game, now it’s Everton, and we have to win.

"We have to win because we are a few points adrift so we need more points than the other teams at the bottom.

"I’m convinced we will stay in the league."

Magath also revealed that Kostas Mitroglou (knee) would once again be missing for the visit of Everton on Saturday, but that the Greece international was nearing a return.

"He is not happy about that but it is a normal thing for a football player," he added. "In your career you sometimes have injury and so we are unlucky to have it now, but so it is.

"I think he will be back next week. We will see if he can join us in the training sessions, we will see how it works."