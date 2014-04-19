Magath eyes home wins

Fulham's hopes of avoiding relegation were dented on Saturday as, after two successive top-flight wins, they were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Steve Sidwell cancelled out Paulinho's 35th-minute opener almost immediately, but Tottenham took control in the second half through goals from Harry Kane and Younes Kaboul.

Sidwell had a late penalty saved as Fulham failed to mount a comeback, meaning the Craven Cottage outfit remain two points from safety with only three matches to play.

Magath's side will host Hull City and Crystal Palace either side of a trip to Stoke City and the experienced German is confident Fulham can still escape the bottom three.

"It would be better if we got one or three points, but we are not expecting that we are winning here. We are relying on our home games," he said.

"Both home games, we have to win and that might be enough for us to stay up in the league."

Magath took heart from Fulham's overall performance at White Hart Lane, but bemoaned their failure to effectively defend set-pieces.

Tottenham's first and third goals came from Christian Eriksen free-kicks, with Paulinho and Kaboul each converting from close range.

"We played not bad, but the thing that was not so good was two goals from free-kicks. That's the only thing which disturbs," the former Bayern Munich boss added.

"I told the boys we have to work on it, because if we make it better in the next games I think we are able to stay up and win our home games."