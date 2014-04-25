Magath: Home games are key for Fulham

Fulham welcome Hull City to Craven Cottage on Saturday, before travelling to Stoke City and then hosting Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Currently 19th in the table, two points from safety, Magath believes a maximum return from their two home fixtures will see them secure top-flight status for another season.

"I'm convinced we will stay up if we win our home games," he said.

"But we have another game next week away at Stoke and there's always a chance to win three points.

"We will not only try to win our home games, we try to win every game."

Despite Fulham's precarious situation, the German believes the teams around them will be feeling the pressure more than his side.

"In my opinion I think the atmosphere at Norwich or Sunderland or Cardiff will be more nervous than here," he said.

"We are under pressure but not as under pressure as these clubs from the small towns where the whole town is behind the club."