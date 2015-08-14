Magic Moya shines in Atleti shootout win

Miguel Angel Moya proved the hero as Atletico Madrid progressed to the Carranza Trophy final with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Cadiz.

The Liga side dominated throughout at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza, but were frustrated during the 90 minutes with Thomas Partey and Yannick Carrasco both hitting the woodwork in a 0-0 draw.

Diego Simeone's side subsequently needed penalties, and goalkeeper Moya made saves from Canario and Salvi as Atleti progressed to the final.

Atletico started the brighter and Partey saw an effort hit the post in just the ninth minute.

The Liga side were ruing their luck again soon after when Carrusco's shot beat the goalkeeper but not the crossbar, before Cadiz almost edged ahead when Sergio Mantecon curled wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Atleti introduced Angel Correa at the break and the forward was lively from the offset and he tested opposition goalkeeper Daniel Cifuentes in the 47th minute.

Simeone's men continued to create the better openings and Raul Garcia hit a tame effort straight at Cifuentes, before Luciano Vietto somehow side-footed wide from just outside the six-yard box.

That meant penalties were required and Moya parried the first effort from Canario, before also saving Salvi's effort to leave Atleti 3-2 ahead.

Saul Niguez then converted Atleti's fourth spot-kick to complete the win.