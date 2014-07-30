Maguire ready to make step up with Hull

The 21-year-old defender left boyhood club Sheffield United on Tuesday and is not daunted by the challenge ahead of him having jumped up two divisions.

He was unveiled alongside fellow new signing Andrew Robertson as Hull boss Steve Bruce looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a season that will include their first European campaign in the UEFA Europa League.

Bruce's presence was a big factor behind Maguire's decision, with the manager someone the player believes can help transform his career after three years in the third-tier of English football.

"I know it's a massive step but it's one I'm ready for," Maguire told the Hull Daily Mail. "I'll be playing against some of the biggest players in the world but I wouldn't make the step if I didn't think I could cope with it.

"The gaffer being here is a big influence for why I chose this club. He was a great player in his time and played in my position really well.

"I'm sure throughout the season I'll be learning a lot from him and he can make me into a very good player here."

Maguire made 166 senior appearances at Bramall Lane after making his debut at the age of 18 in 2011, and scored five goals in 41 matches last season.