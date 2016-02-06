Mahrez dreaming of Leicester title glory

Goalscorer Riyad Mahrez thinks leaders Leicester City can "keep dreaming" of Premier League title glory after their resounding 3-1 win at Manchester City.

Claudio Ranieri's side are now six points clear of their opponents after Mahrez scored a dazzling solo effort either side of Robert Huth's brace from set-pieces.

Surprise package Leicester face another title rival when they visit Arsenal next weekend and winger Mahrez, who has 14 league goals for the season, is relishing the challenge.

"We got a great win here," he told BT Sport.

"Leicester still have a lot of games so we can't speak now about the title.

"It's a great, great win but we have to keep going next game against Arsenal.

"We are going to fight for the title and see what we can do."

The Algeria international added: "Even us, we didn't expect to win here 3-1 so we are just going to keep dreaming and we will see what can happen."