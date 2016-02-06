Mahrez dreaming of Leicester title glory
Leicester City will take their title charge to Arsenal after banishing Manchester City, with star man Riyad Mahrez dreaming of glory.
Goalscorer Riyad Mahrez thinks leaders Leicester City can "keep dreaming" of Premier League title glory after their resounding 3-1 win at Manchester City.
Claudio Ranieri's side are now six points clear of their opponents after Mahrez scored a dazzling solo effort either side of Robert Huth's brace from set-pieces.
Surprise package Leicester face another title rival when they visit Arsenal next weekend and winger Mahrez, who has 14 league goals for the season, is relishing the challenge.
"We got a great win here," he told BT Sport.
"Leicester still have a lot of games so we can't speak now about the title.
"It's a great, great win but we have to keep going next game against Arsenal.
"We are going to fight for the title and see what we can do."
The Algeria international added: "Even us, we didn't expect to win here 3-1 so we are just going to keep dreaming and we will see what can happen."
