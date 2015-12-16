Mahrez: I won't leave Leicester in January

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez said he will not leave the club in the January transfer window, but did not rule out a move at the end of the season.

Mahrez has been in stunning form for Leicester this season, with his 11 goals and six assists helping the club to top spot in the Premier League.

The Algeria international's performances this term have reportedly attracted the interest of several big clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, but he plans to see out the season at the King Power Stadium.

"The best thing for me would be to stay," he told French radio station RMC. "I'm not going to leave in January - it wouldn't be good for my team if I left."

He added: "I was at Le Havre, I had six months left but nobody came to get me. Leicester tried very hard to get me.

"I could feel that they wanted me. I took the decision without knowing the culture or the area. It was a risk.

"When you come from far away and you end up in the Premier League it makes you happy. I am happy that I signed for Leicester."

Despite Leicester topping the table in mid-December, the 24-year-old has ruled them out of the title race.

"We are not going to win the league, no. I don't think we have broad enough shoulders to do it," he said.

"For the moment we are first, but it means nothing, the big guys will wake up at some moment."

Leicester will look to back up their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Monday when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.