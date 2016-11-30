Mahrez: Last season's funniest moment was when Tottenham threw it away

The Foxes were confirmed champions after Eden Hazard's late equaliser condemned Spurs to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge with two games of the league campaign remaining.

Mahrez was named PFA Player of the Year after plundering 17 goals and adding 11 more assists, one of his strikes including a late equaliser against Tottenham in August 2015.

"The funniest moment [of last season]? I think it was when Tottenham were 2-0 ahead of Chelsea. All the team were at [Jamie] Vardy's house thinking 'we're probably not going to be champions tonight'," he told FFT, having been named in our annual list of the world's best players. "I was like, 'What's the point of coming?!' and then 2-1, 2-2... it was funny."

You can see more from our interview with the 25-year-old in our video below.

