Maicon praises job done by Brazil coach Scolari

The FIFA World Cup hosts suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat to eventual champions Germany in the semi-finals, before falling to a 3-0 reverse at the hands of the Netherlands in the third-place play-off.

But Roma full-back Maicon, who made three appearances at the tournament, defended the team's performance, as well as Scolari's work as coach.

"Maybe Brazil did not have the tournament that was expected, but the Brazilians have to remember that this is a team built over a year-and-a-half," he is quoted as telling Gazzetta dello Sport. "The Germany project has been going on for eight years, the Argentines [runners-up] have been together for six. It takes time.

"I believe Scolari and his entire staff have done a good job - this squad has a good mix of experience and youth and has a future.

"After what happened in this World Cup, even those who are less experienced will now have the right mindset to win.

"I do not think that the wound of the 7-1 defeat to Germany will weaken them, in fact, after that night I saw straight away the will to get up, and the defeat in the last game for third place is a chapter we will close quickly."

Scolari previously led Brazil to victory at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.