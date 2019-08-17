Maidenhead climb into top five with Chorley win

Maidenhead continued their good start to the season with a 4-1 victory over winless Chorley at York Road.

A third win of the campaign sees Alan Devonshire’s men climb to fifth while Chorley find themselves in the bottom two with just three points to their name since winning promotion back to the National League.

Young Maidenhead forward Josh Kelly opened the scoring in the 24th minute but the visitors responded almost immediately as Chorley’s Marcus Carver levelled just moments later.

The hosts regained the lead in the 35th minute after Bernard Mensah was brought down in the box and the subsequent penalty was slotted home by Jake Cassidy.

Chorley had a great chance to draw level for a second time when they were awarded a penalty of their own after the break, but Courtney Meppen-Walter was denied by on-loan Fulham goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Chorley’s fate was sealed by Maidenhead substitute Danny Whitehall, who came off the bench in the 82nd minute and then struck twice in stoppage time to wrap up the win.