Mainz 0 Stuttgart 0: Kramny's side end away losing streak

Stuttgart ended a run of three straight away defeats in the Bundesliga as they held Mainz to a 0-0 draw.

Jurgen Kramny, who is in temporary charge following Alexander Zorniger's dismissal last month, guided his side to a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen last week after they had lost three games in a row and conceded four goals in each.

Stuttgart enjoyed the better chances in Friday's stalemate, but could not find an elusive winner to lift them above Augsburg into 16th place in the Bundesliga table, though Kramny had cause to be encouraged by his side's display.

Mainz, who have now drawn two of their last four games without scoring, move above Schalke into sixth.

Przemyslaw Tyton was called into action twice in the first two minutes in the Stuttgart goal, but Christian Gentner almost snatched the lead when he rattled the post from close range.

Stuttgart continued to look dangerous on the break and Lukas Rupp hit the woodwork with a fine strike from outside the area after 37 minutes, leaving Mainz grateful to reach the break on level terms.

The home side lost some of their grip on possession in the second half and had Loris Karius to thank for making a good save to deny Pablo de Blasis with 15 minutes to play.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but a lack of quality in the attacking third left chances few and far between, meaning a draw ultimately proved the fair result.