Malaga 3 Getafe 0: Debut goal for Atsu in routine victory

Christian Atsu scored on his Malaga debut as Javi Gracia's side beat Getafe 3-0 at La Rosaleda.

The Chelsea-owned winger failed to make a Premier League appearance for AFC Bournemouth and moved to Spain during the transfer window, and hit the ground running in a commanding Liga win for Malaga.

A fine run and low finish from Juanpi put the home side ahead before Atsu turned in Charles' cross from close range to double the lead in the 23rd minute.

Malaga scored a third before half-time, Charles netting his ninth of the season after Duje Cop's cross, and the hosts coasted through the second period to seal a seventh win in 10 home league meetings with Granada.

The Andalusians are now four points ahead of Fran Escriba's side in the table and just four adrift of the top six ahead of the weekend's fixtures.