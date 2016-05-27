Malaga appoint Ramos
Juande Ramos has taken over at Malaga for a second time.
Malaga have confirmed the appointment of Juande Ramos as the club's new coach.
Ramos, who managed the Andalusian club during the 2003-4 campaign, returns for a second spell having been out of work following his departure from Dnipro at the conclusion of the 2013-14 Ukrainian season.
The 61-year-old replaces Rubin Kazan-bound Javi Gracia at La Rosaleda having signed a three-year deal.
The highlight of Ramos' first stint in charge was a 5-1 thrashing of Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona.
Since then he has enjoyed spells at Sevilla, with whom he claimed back-to-back Europa League titles, Tottenham, Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.