Malaga appoint Ramos

Malaga have confirmed the appointment of Juande Ramos as the club's new coach.

Ramos, who managed the Andalusian club during the 2003-4 campaign, returns for a second spell having been out of work following his departure from Dnipro at the conclusion of the 2013-14 Ukrainian season.

The 61-year-old replaces Rubin Kazan-bound Javi Gracia at La Rosaleda having signed a three-year deal.

The highlight of Ramos' first stint in charge was a 5-1 thrashing of Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona.

Since then he has enjoyed spells at Sevilla, with whom he claimed back-to-back Europa League titles, Tottenham, Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow.